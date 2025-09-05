Man accused of driving drunk, causing fatal crash near Bigfork changes plea

KALISPELL — Dal Segall changed his not guilty plea to guilty on one count of felony Vehicular Homicide While Under the Influence and three felony counts of Negligent Vehicular Assault.

Segall’s attorney and the State of Montana reached a binding plea agreement recommending 60 years in the Montana State Prison with 20 years suspended.

Authorities say Segall was passing a vehicle in a no-passing zone on Highway 83 when he collided head-on with another vehicle on December 1.

Wyatt Potts died at the scene, while three others were critically injured including Potts' fiancée Teressa Brandt.

Teressa’s sister Amanda Sharpe said her family feels like a statement is being made with the 60-year binding plea agreement.

“You know we’re never going to feel like we fully have justice, we will never get Wyatt back, my sister will never be 100%, she will be traumatized the rest of her life, but I think that it’s making a statement, and making a statement in this valley saying that we do need to serve max penalties, we have max penalties for a reason, why are we going with 18 months or three years when you took a life,” said Sharpe.

Teressa lost her unborn child in the crash and has undergone more than 50 surgeries as she continues her fight in recovery.

Amanda said her sister is getting stronger every day.

“She’s just a strong girl and I think that’s been a huge part of it in helping her come along as fast as she has, is just her personality and that strong attitude and having her family be by her every day, helping and pushing.”

Segall will next appear in Flathead County District Court for his sentencing on December 12.