Man died in rollover crash near Kalispell

KALISPELL — A 44-year-old man from Somers died in a weekend crash in the Flathead.
The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 5:50 a.m. on October 5, 2024, at the intersection of Foys Canyon Road and Orchard Ridge Road outside of Kalispell.
MHP reports the victim missed a curve on Foys Canyon Road, went off the road and into a ditch. He then over-corrected causing the vehicle to cross the road and then roll over.
The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle and was pinned underneath it. The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, according to the MHP report.
