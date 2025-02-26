Meeting planned to discuss proposed expansion of wastewater system in Lakeside

LAKESIDE — A proposed groundwater control system in Flathead County has generated significant feedback and a public hearing is scheduled for Thursday to discuss the issue.

The Lakeside County Water and Sewer District has requested a permit to expand the existing wastewater system, which is nearing capacity.

The proposed permit would update the current treatment facility to accept, treat, and handle wastewater. A new facility would then discharge the treated wastewater into state groundwater through rapid infiltration basins.

The treated wastewater is subject to permit limitations and conditions. The proposed facility would be on Wiley Dike Road.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has received over 200 public comments and has pushed the comment period back due to public interest.

A public hearing will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the Lakeside Quick Response Unit Community Room.

DEQ is accepting public comments through Feb. 27, 2025. Comments may be sent to:

DEQ Water Quality Division

Water Protection Bureau

PO Box 200901

Helena, MT 59620

Comments can also be filed electronically to: DEQWPBPublicComments@mt.gov

Click here to learn more about the proposed project.