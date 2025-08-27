Montana Coffee Traders permanently closes downtown Kalispell location

KALISPELL - A popular coffee shop in downtown Kalispell has permanently closed.

Montana Coffee Traders has closed its downtown location that sits on Main Street after reopening in the same location in 2022.

Montana Coffee Traders Regional Café Operations Manager Jessie Farnes said they decided to permanently close shop due to increasing business costs.

She said the Kalispell location was not profitable enough to remain open.

She said three other Montana Coffee Traders locations — off Highway 93 south of Whitefish, downtown Whitefish and Columbia Falls — will remain open with normal business hours.

“The Kalispell community is really special to us, our regulars are very special to us, but as of right now, we’re going to focus on our other locations and our teams in those spots,” said Farnes.

Farnes said Kalispell customers can still buy their coffee at local grocery stores and online ordered directly to their homes.