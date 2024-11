KALISPELL — Authorities have released the name of the motorcyclist who died in a Nov. 8, 2024, crash north of Kalispell.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports the victim was 21-year-old Graham M. McGraw, of Kalispell.

The motorcycle and a dump truck were involved in the crash which happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 93.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.