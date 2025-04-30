Ravalli County Public Health: No active measles cases reported

HAMILTON — Ravalli County Public Health reports there are no active measles cases in the Bitterroot.

There have been recent "unconfirmed reports of active measles cases in Ravalli County. These reports are false," the health department stated in a news release.

Ravalli County Public Health director Tifanny Webber, RN, says that with measles being confirmed in Montana, Bitterroot health professionals "have been vigilant with testing."

Webber says as of 3 p.m. on April 30, Ravalli County does not have any active cases of measles.

Ravalli County Public Health will send out a news release to the public and the media if a confirmed case of measles is present in the county.

A measles vaccination clinic is scheduled for Saturday, May 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Corvallis Fire Station on Woodside Cutoff Road.

Anyone with questions about measles or the vaccination clinic can contact Ravalli County Public Health at 406-375-6672.