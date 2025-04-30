East Missoula's new Cenex offering more amenities than just gas

EAST MISSOULA — East Missoula has a new gas station, but Jay's 1 Stop is so much more than just that.

With many laundry machines, residents won't need to leave East Missoula anymore for clean clothes.

"I think that it's about bringing, you know, something to the community that adds value," employee Ryan Harker said.

Plus, inside is not your average hot bar, with Indian and Chinese food served up daily.

Emily Brown/MTN News Jay's 1 Stop in East Missoula offers a hot bar featuring Indian and Chinese food.

The Cenex will also have the usual amenities like snacks and drinks and of course gas.

"We've also got an empty retail space that at some point the owners are looking to rent out to a potential business," Harker added.

The location of the new Jay's 1 Stop is right off Interstate 90, just as you turn into East Missoula.