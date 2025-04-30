Glacier Park International Airport issues REAL ID reminder

KALISPELL — Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) is reminding travelers that all ticketed passengers will need to present a government-issued REAL ID or a passport for air travel beginning on May 7.

"We strongly encourage all travelers to make sure they have a compliant form of identification,” said GPIS Director Rob Ratkowski. “Don't wait until the last minute. Check your documents now to avoid delays and ensure a smooth travel experience."

Passengers without a REAL ID or a current passport will need to arrive at the airport three hours ahead of their scheduled flight to allow for additional security verification, according to a news release.

Click here for more information about these new requirements. Additional information about obtaining a Montana REAL ID can be found here.

A Real ID is a state-issued driver’s license or identification card that meets the minimum security standards set by the REAL ID Act of 2005. A REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card will have a gold star in the upper right corner.

Additional information from Glacier Park International Airport:

"A TSA officer may ask a passenger without a REAL ID or passport to complete an identity verification process. If your identity is confirmed, you will be allowed to enter the screening checkpoint, where you may be subject to additional screening. If TSA is unable to verify a passenger’s identity, that passenger may not be permitted to travel.



A passenger will not be allowed to enter the security checkpoint if they choose not to provide acceptable identification, decline the additional identity verification process, or if identity cannot be confirmed. If TSA is unable to verify a passenger’s identity, that passenger may not be permitted to travel."



Watch related coverage: Time ticking for Montanans to get REAL ID compliant for air travel as May 7 deadline nears