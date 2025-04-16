Northwest Montana Job and Opportunity Fair returning to Kalispell Thursday

KALISPELL — The Northwest Montana Job and Opportunity Fair returns to Kalispell on Thursday at the Flathead County Fairgrounds Trade Center.

The event kicks off with a high school and college student career fair from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Summer jobs and internship opportunities will be highlighted during the high school and college student career fair.

The focus shifts to the community job fair from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., offering job seekers of all ages and backgrounds the chance to meet with representatives from a diverse array of businesses.

Discover Kalispell Workforce and Special Initiatives Director Jenn Cronk said more than 100 employers in the region are expected to attend.

She said the job fair offers something for everyone, including retirees looking to rejoin the workforce to individuals looking for a fresh start.

“We do recommend that folks bring their resume with them if they have one, we do have folks every year come out of the fairgrounds celebrating I got the job, and that’s just one of the most wonderful feelings having put on the event to see that direct connection and connecting people to employment, in some cases immediately,” said Cronk.