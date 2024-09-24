Northwest Montana Job Fair returning to Kalispell

KALISPELL — The Northwest Montana Job and Opportunities Fair returns to the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024.
The job fair will be held in the Trade Center from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring representatives from a wide array of businesses and industries.
Job seekers of all ages and backgrounds are welcome.
A special feature this year highlights veterans’ service providers. A specific group of employers will be at the job fair to meet with job-seeking veterans and connect them with additional veteran services.
More information on the Northwest Montana Job and Opportunities Fair can be found here.
