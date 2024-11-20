UPDATE: Planned power outage in Flathead County postponed

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m. - November 20, 2024

Flathead Electric Cooperative has announced that an overnight planned power outage has been postponed due to an incoming storm.

The outage — which was scheduled to impact Canyon area residents from Hungry Horse to Essex on November 21 from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. — will be rescheduled when the weather improves.

(first report: 2:58 p.m. - November 20, 2024)

A power outage is planned for the early morning hours of Thursday, November 21 for an area including Glacier National Park.

Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) says residents from Hungry Horse to Essex will experience power loss beginning at 12 a.m. on November 21. The power is expected to be restored by 4 a.m.

Approximately 2,900 FEC members will lose power in this time frame. The Co-op will attempt to contact members impacted by the planned outage by placing automated calls and/or sending text messages to those members.

Flathead Electric Cooperative An overview of Canyon area power outages planned for November 21, 2024.

FEC members impacted by the outage can stay up to date by visiting https://outage.flathead.coop:8181/. Members with questions can contact FEC at 406-751-4483.