Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Power outages persist Tuesday in Flathead County

Flathead Electric Cooperative was reporting 2,500 members were still without power on Tuesday morning.
Flathead Electric Cooperative
Kiana Wilson/MTN News file
Flathead Electric Cooperative
Posted
and last updated

KALISPELL — Power outages from the weekend's winter weather are persisting into Tuesday in Flathead County.

Over 2,500 Flathead Electric Cooperative members remained without power.

FEC posted on social media that "progress was made throughout the night," in restoring power.

The Essex line was the worst-hit area, according to FEC.

Outages were continuing in the Hungry Horse, Martin City, Coram, West Glacier, Nyack and Esses areas.

The latest FEC power outage information can be found at: https://outage.flathead.coop:8181/.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader