Power outages persist Tuesday in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Power outages from the weekend's winter weather are persisting into Tuesday in Flathead County.

Over 2,500 Flathead Electric Cooperative members remained without power.



FEC posted on social media that "progress was made throughout the night," in restoring power.

The Essex line was the worst-hit area, according to FEC.

Outages were continuing in the Hungry Horse, Martin City, Coram, West Glacier, Nyack and Esses areas.

The latest FEC power outage information can be found at: https://outage.flathead.coop:8181/.