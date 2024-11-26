Crews continue power restoration efforts across Lincoln County

LIBBY — Crews are making progress in restoring power across Lincoln County in the wake of the winter weather in Northwest Montana.

Lincoln County ELectric (LEC) reports on social media that some of the larger outages have been resolved and "progress is being made every hour.



Crews from the Flathead Electric Cooperative and the Missoula Electric Cooperative have been assisting with the power outages.

Interbel Telephone Cooperative, Northwest Electric Contractors, Rocky Mountain Contractors, Wireless Construction Services and Potelco Inc. crews are also working across Lincoln County.

Crews have been working in all of the affected areas from Farm to Market Road to the Canadian border, the West Kootenai, "and everywhere in between."

Lincoln County Electric provided the following information on Tuesday morning:

Warmer Weather



Rising temperatures may lead to the "unloading" of snow from tree branches and treetops. This could cause branches or trees to swing into power lines, potentially resulting in new outages.

Snow unloading from power lines themselves may cause the lines to move or swing, leading to arcing or faults.

Outages and Blinking Lights



Members may experience additional outages or intermittent "blinking" lights as the system adjusts and repairs continue. Please plan accordingly.

Current Reports

Stillwater Substation

Affected Areas: Stryker, Marston, Duck Lake

Crews Assigned: Teams from Missoula Electric, Lincoln Electric, and Wireless Contractor Services are addressing outages in this area.

Trego Substation

Affected Areas: Edna Creek, Castle Rock, Swamp Creek, parts of Trego, and the Tunnel feeder

Crews Assigned: Teams from Lincoln Electric, Flathead Electric, and Wireless Contractor Services are working to resolve these outages.

Eureka Substation

Affected Areas: West Kootenai, Griffith Creek, Mee Road, Glen Lake, Airport Road, and areas near the border

Crews Assigned: Teams from Lincoln Electric, Interbel, and Rocky Mountain Contractors are actively working in this region.

Safety Reminders



Report outages as soon as possible.

Stay clear of downed power lines—always assume they are live and dangerous.

"Thank you for your continued support and cooperation during this challenging time," Tuesday morning social media post concludes.