Proposed Lakeside luxury resort to go in front of Flathead Co. Commissioners

LAKESIDE — The Flathead County Planning Board voted in favor of recommending the approval of a preliminary plat request for a proposed luxury resort in Lakeside on Wednesday night.

Five of six planning board members voted in favor of a positive recommendation of approval of a preliminary plat request for the proposed Flathead Lake Club resort.

The positive recommendation comes one month after the planning board tabled its vote to allow time to review new information presented to the board and give Flathead Lake Club representatives a chance to rebut public comment from the last meeting.

“Illustrate how our application meets all statutory and regulatory requirements for a preliminary plat approval,” said Jeremy Pfile with Discovery Land Company.

The proposed resort, which would sit on 1,700 acres just south of Lakeside, would feature 359 residential lots and a golf course, is backed by Discovery Land Company, which owns private resorts around the world, including the Yellowstone Club near Big Sky.

Public comment was closed for Wednesday’s meeting, but the majority of comments from the previous meeting opposed the project, citing environmental, sewer and traffic concerns in Lakeside.

“We have to realize that every subdivision has impacts, but can we mitigate them?” said Flathead County Planning Board Member Jeff Larsen, who was one of the five who voted in approval of the recommendation.

“I’m going to vote for this subdivision because I believe that we can address all the impacts with the conditions and that these guys have met all the regulations, they’re in substantial compliance with our growth policy and the neighborhood plan, which the Lakeside community worked on for years," Larsen explained.

Board member Sandra Nogal also voted in favor of the proposed development.

“I think it’s generous in its open space, I think this whole infrastructure process with water and sewer that will eventually go to Lakeside is an amazing development, and I wish them well of it."

Board Member Elliot Adams voted in favor, citing potential tax benefits for Lakeside as one of his reasons.

“You want to talk about good for the schools, I mean these people are paying more in taxes than what I’m paying at my place, and I’ve got kids in the school system, and so I think this is great for the school system because this is big revenue.”

Michael Koptizke was the lone no vote against the proposal, citing concerns from Lakeside residents and potential issues with the proposed sewer system.

The resort would be located on Trappers Creek Road in Lakeside and would be completed in five phases starting in March of 2026.

Flathead Lake Club would construct its own water system and turn over ownership and operation to the Lakeside Water and Sewer District.

The recommendation now goes in front of the Flathead County Commissioners on August 21.