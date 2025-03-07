Public comment sought on Flathead National Forest wildfire mitigation project

KALISPELL — A project in the Flathead National Forest is looking to prevent wildfires and officials want to hear your thoughts on it.

The East Valley Fuels Reduction Project is located on the Swan Lake and Hungry Horse ranger districts.

Forest officials are proposing to treat just over 2,500 acres of vegetation to reduce hazardous fuel and restore resilient forested stands.

The work could be impacted by access to land and project leaders say input is valuable to help identify issues and concerns.

All comments must be submitted by April 6, 2025.

Written comments must be submitted via mail, fax, or in person (Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays) to: District Ranger, Swan Lake Ranger District, 200 Ranger Station Road, Bigfork, Montana 59911, Phone: (406) 837-7500.