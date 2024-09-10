Public meetings held to discuss potential prerelease center in Kalispell

KALISPELL — The Montana Department of Corrections will hold a public meeting in Kalispell on Tuesday night to discuss the potential of a new prerelease center in Flathead County.

A prerelease center is a residential facility that helps people transition from incarceration to community living.

The proposed site would repurpose the existing Greenwood Village Inn and Suites property at 1150 East Oregon Street in Kalispell.

The state currently operates 10 prerelease centers throughout Montana but there is not one in Flathead County.

The public meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Spet. 10, 2024, at the Hampton Inn in Kalispell.

The Flathead County Commission will host a public hearing on the matter on Sept. 26, followed by a Board of Adjustments Meeting on Oct. 1.