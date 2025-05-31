Rally held in Whitefish for missing woman Emily Rea

WHITEFISH — Emily Rea went to Hungry Horse Reservoir in Flathead County to go paddle boarding by herself last July and never returned home.

Nearly a year later Emily’s family is still searching for answers.

“It’s time to reengage, we’re looking to up this search effort,” said Emily's Uncle Brian Sanders.

A large crowd gathered in Whitefish at the United Methodist Church Saturday morning for an organizational rally.

“I think the best way to describe her is she’s everybody’s favorite person,” said Sanders.

Sanders traveled from Tampa Bay, Florida to attend the rally.

“We’re so as a family incredibly grateful to the work done by the sheriff’s office, search and rescue members, and a lot of people today have been sharing their stories with me about their personal involvement in the search.”

The event included speeches from friends and family members, raffle items and shirts for sale with proceeds going towards ongoing search efforts.

The family plans on expanding the search for Emily as they continue to look for answers.

“We need to expand the search from the water, which is where primarily the effort has been so far, to looking at other possibilities,” said Sanders.

The family has started a petition to have federal agencies assist with finding Emily.

“So we’re looking to fund a private investigator that’s part of what today’s about, and the second is we’re asking people to sign a petition that would invite the sheriff’s office to get federal agencies involved who are better resourced for a criminal type investigation," added Sanders.

Thousands of hours have been dedicated to search efforts for Emily including helicopters, drones and specialized divers.

Emily's mom Nina Rea said it’s time to explore other possibilities.

“The main thrust is to continue to work alongside the sheriff’s office which has done a phenomenal job, but we’re not convinced that Emily was a simple water death and what if she is alive and is in the hands of someone causing her harm.”

More information on search efforts for Emily can be found at eyesforemily.com