Reed's Slough Wildlife Viewing Area officially opens in Kalispell

KALISPELL — It was day of celebration on the corner of Manning and North Somers Road in Kalispell as Reed’s Slough Wildlife Viewing Area opened to the public.

“This is a partnership project that you know we couldn’t have done it without everyone involved,” said Flathead Land Trust Executive Director Paul Travis.

The wildlife viewing area is made possible thanks to two conservation easements from the Danford and Cummings families, which protects the land from future development in perpetuity.

“The idea was that there was always going to be a bird viewing area attached, and so that’s where Fish, Wildlife and Parks came in,” said Travis.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks started construction of the wildlife viewing area in spring of 2024.

FWP Director Christy Clark said multiple organizations came together to make the project a reality.

“Bringing together landowners and trusts and fish, wildlife and parks, it’s just what makes Montana so special,” said Clark.

Bob and Terri Danford always envisioned a bird viewing area near Reed’s Slough.

They turned their land into a conservation easement to make their dream come true.

“We love Reed’s Slough; we love the birds that are down there, and we just wanted to give people a safer spot to also enjoy it as much as we’ve enjoyed the slough,” said Terri Danford.

Reed’s Slough will be used for educational purposes bringing in students from all across the Flathead Valley, helping inspire the next generation of birders.

“So here at Reed’s Slough I would love to see a big ole school bus rolling in and walking out to our bird viewing area and looking through spotting scopes, looking through binoculars and identifying bird species probably focusing on waterfowl,” said Flathead Audobon Educations Coordinator Jess Garby.

130 species of birds visit Reed’s Slough to feed and rest.

“We saw just the other day a couple of trumpeter swans in here so we are hoping that they will nest in here, they are amazing birds,” said Danford.