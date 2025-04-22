Reserve Drive construction project continues in Kalispell

KALISPELL — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is continuing work on the Reserve Drive Hutton Ranch Road to Whitefish Stage Road project.

This week, crews are working on storm drains, along with bridge and concrete work.

Right-in/right-out access will continue at the intersection with Hutton Ranch Road, Home Depot, Town Pump, and Corwin Motors.

A 12-foot width restriction is in place 24 hours a day, and two lanes of traffic are currently open, but drivers should plan for 15 to 20-minute delays.

Construction will occur between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Additional information can be found by calling the project hotline at 406-207-4484, on weekdays between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for additional information about the project.