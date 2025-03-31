Road work continuing along Reserve Drive in Kalispell

KALISPELL — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is continuing the Reserve Drive project in Kalispell.

Crews will be working this week on widening the road and improving the bridge.

Delays are expected in the coming weeks because of the work.

Traffic is currently open on two lanes but oversized loads should plan an alternate route due to a width restriction.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane near the bridge on Tuesday and Wednesday from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Flaggers will be in place to conduct traffic and guide trucks entering and exiting the work zone.

Drivers should plan for 15 to 20-minute delays.

The West Reserve Drive entrance to Home Depot will also be closed while concrete activities occur for the next two weeks.