Section of Glacier National Park trail remains closed after bear encounter

WEST GLACIER — A section of the Highline Trail in Glacier National Park is still closed following a bear encounter that recently sent a man to the hospital.

A 35-year-old Washington man was on the Highline Trail with his hiking party near the Grinnell Glacier Overlook trailhead on the morning of Sept. 19, 2024, when he surprised a bear at close range.

Park officials say the man was bitten below the knee and members of the hiking party were able to use bear spray to drive the animal away. and were able to stop the bleeding with a first-aid kit.

“The hiking party was walking into the wind and faced foggy conditions, which could have contributed to the encounter,” says John Waller, supervisory wildlife biologist. “They were well prepared with bear spray, a satellite communication device, a first aid kit, were hiking as a group, and kept their cool when dealing with the bear.”

The injured man hiked to Granite Park Chalet with help from rangers and other hikers where he was met by Two Bear Air and flown to the Apgar horse corrals. He was then taken to a Whitefish hospital by ambulance. The man's injuries were non-life threatening.

Park wildlife biologists have determined it was a grizzly bear, most likely a male after talking with witnesses. “At this time, no action will be taken against the bear, because it was a surprise encounter,” says Waller.

The Highline Trail will remain closed between Haystack Butte to Granite Park Chalet until rangers determine the bear is no longer in the area.

Sperry Trail between Sperry Chalet and Comeau Pass, and Oldman Lake Wilderness Campground in Glacier National Park are also closed as of Monday afternoon because of bear activity.

Click here for additional information about recreating in bear country. Glacier National Park trail closure information can be found here.