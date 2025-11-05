Sheriff outlines next steps after Flathead County approves $105 million jail bond

KALISPELL — Flathead County voters approved a $105 million jail bond on Tuesday, paving the way for construction of a new public safety facility to replace the county's deteriorating jail.

The bond passed with 57% voter approval, marking the end of years of advocacy by county leaders.

"We're really excited about having this opportunity to provide a better environment, safer facility for our community, safer facility for our staff," Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said.

Watch: Reaction to voters approving Flathead County $105M jail bond

The current jail has faced deteriorating conditions that have increased risks to correctional officers. Overcrowding has forced the release of inmates who would otherwise remain in custody.

"Talking to the [judges], often you would see five or six a week that would have to be released basically on their own recognizance or without bond," Heino said.

Construction of the new facility will begin at 225 Snowline Lane and is expected to take three years, depending on weather and other factors.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is now moving into the planning phase.

"We're looking forward now to the next steps, which is kind of finalizing the proposals and drafts and then working on the next portion, which is how to educate individuals," Heino said.

The current jail will remain operational until the new facility is completed.

County officials already have plans for re-purposing the old building once it's no longer needed for housing inmates.

"The coroner's office will move in here. A lot of our investigation units that are currently leasing space will probably move into here, along with a lot of other dynamics. The county is a big entity; it's got multiple entities, so we will work with the county commissioners and kind of divide that space up," Heino said.

Heino thanked voters for their support and promised ongoing communication with the public throughout the construction process.

"I really just want to thank the voters for turning out for this. Making the decision to support this, I know this was a difficult decision for many, and again, we want to ensure that we are going to continue with that value that this is their dollars and we want to educate them on what we are using those dollars for," Heino said.