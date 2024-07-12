Watch Now
Sportsman’s Bridge replacement, plans to move Fishing Access Site progressing

The New Fishing Access Site to be built on the west side of Flathead River will be a first
The Montana Department of Transportation is replacing Sportsman's Bridge on Highway 82 between Bigfork and Kalispell.
Posted at 3:16 PM, Jul 12, 2024

BIGFORK — State transportation officials report they are making good headway on the Sportsman’s Bridge project in Bigfork.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports plans for a new bridge are mostly complete and now that an environmental assessment is complete, the Sportsman’s Bridge Fishing Access Site will be moved to the west side of the Flathead River.

“After recent delays, we are excited to have this project moving forward,” MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen stated. “Construction of the new bridge is anticipated to begin in 2025, once the new fishing access site has been built.”

The new bridge will be erected near the current span which MDT says will remain open during construction. The new FAS will be built first with construction expected to begin in early 2025, a news release states.

MDT is planning to hold an open house for the public before construction begins.

People with questions or concerns can contact the project hotline at 406-207-4484, weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., or by emailing sloane@bigskypublicrelations.com.

Additional project information can be found at www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/flathead/.

