SWAT Team raids Flathead home in crackdown on burglary ring

KALISPELL — On Tuesday night, the Flathead County Sheriff's Office and the Northwest Regional SWAT Team carried out a high-risk search warrant in Hungry Horse, targeting the suspected stronghold of an organized burglary ring led by Michael Downing after months of investigation.

In a social media post, Flathead Co. Sheriff said since October 2024, over 15 burglary cases across Flathead County have been linked to Downing and his crew, with total losses and damages nearing $1 million. Most of the targeted properties were vacant residences, often seasonal homes.

Sheriff Brian Heino said enforcement has attempted to apprehend group members during pursuits, resulting in dangerous chases that ended without arrests—until recently. During one incident, suspects James Ekvall and Ashley Bruns were successfully apprehended and remain in custody.

Earlier Tuesday evening, Downing was arrested in connection with two new burglary cases near Whitefish.

Sheriff Heino said the operation on Mountain Drive marks a significant step forward in dismantling the criminal operation and recovering stolen property. Authorities anticipate additional charges and arrests as evidence is processed and leads develop.

"We want to assure the public that we take these crimes very seriously," said Sheriff Brian Heino. "This was a coordinated and deliberate effort to protect our communities and hold those responsible accountable."