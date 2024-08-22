Temporary weight limit placed on Blankenship Bridge in Flathead County

KALISPELL — A temporary weight limit has been placed on the Blankenship Bridge northwest of Coram following a recent inspection.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has determined that further evaluation of the bridge is needed.

MDT has placed a five-ton weight limit for vehicles crossing Blankenship Bridge.

The decision was made after an analysis determined that the bridge cannot continue to support vehicle traffic over five tons "safely or reliably in its current condition," a news release states.

Flathead County officials are working with the MDT in examining options to repair the bridge.