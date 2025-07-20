Under the Big Sky Festival affects local Whitefish businesses

WHITEFISH — The Under the Big Sky Festival brings many musical talents to Whitefish, as well as thousands of concert-goers that affect its local businesses.

One of those businesses is The Outwest Trading Company and Assistant manager Sibylle Weikel said the extra customers are extra appreciated.

“Any business that comes through here is great, we love meeting people from all around," Weikel says.

While the business is beneficial, it can get a little stressful with large crowds coming in and out of the store, she said.

“Sometimes with everyone rushing, the store gets insane and dirty fast with the clothes everywhere.”

Connie Kelsay, co-owner of Sappari, a women's boutique that sells clothing, jewelry and more, prepares each year for the festival.

“We get extra inventory, and we get festival inventory too, we love shopping specifically for this time, people come from all over and they're super nice,” Kelsay says.

Although, one of the main issues due to the influx of people is parking and traffic in the downtown area.

You can only turn right while going through town, and parking is hard, but people seem to adapt.”

Above all else, the businesses appreciate getting to meet and show their products to visitors.

“We welcome everyone, it's really nice to have all the visitors. Come on in!" Kelsay says.

