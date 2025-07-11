Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Utah man dies in fall at Glacier National Park

Park dispatchers received a report on Wednesday evening that a person had fallen from Mount Gould.
Glacier National Park new
MTN News file
The entrance to Glacier National Park in West Glacier.
Glacier National Park new
Posted
and last updated

WEST GLACIER — A Utah man died in a climbing accident earlier this week in Glacier National Park.

Brian Astle, 42, of Provo, Utah, fell while descending a steep, off-trail climbing route from the west face of Mount Gould.

Park dispatchers received a report shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday that a person had fallen from Mount Gould above the Highline Trail.

Park rangers worked with ALERT and Two Bear Air to find Astle, whose body was recovered on Thursday morning.

071125 GLACIER MOUNT GOULD DEATH.png

Two Bear Air recovered and transported Astle's body to the Apgar Horse Corral.

An investigation is underway. No further information is being released at this time.

Mount Gould stands at 9,557 feet, making it the highest point along the Garden Wall in Glacier National Park.

"The park extends their deepest condolences to the family and asks the public to respect the family’s privacy," a news release states.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader