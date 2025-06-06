Visitor dies at Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER — A person died earlier this week at Glacier National Park.

Park dispatchers were told of a person with "severe injuries" near the Avalanche Campground shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release.

Park rangers responded and provided medical aid, while Three Rivers ambulance and ALERT were also dispatched to the scene.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information is being released at this time.

Park officials stated the following: