Voters approve Evergreen Fire District levy request

EVERGREEN — There is some good news for Evergreen as voters approved the Evergreen Fire Department Levy on Tuesday.

The Evergreen Fire Department had a revised levy of $2.5 million to fund its fire department after key funding was taken away.



In 2019, the voters of the Evergreen Fire District approved a 10-year levy generating around $630,000 annually until its expiration in 2029.

Upon its expiration, funding for wages, benefits and staff will end. In order to address the financial gap, Evergreen Fire requested the revised levy.

They'll get the money, as it passed with 56% of the vote on Tuesday.