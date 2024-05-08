Watch Now
Flathead County

Actions

Voters approve Evergreen Fire District levy request

The fire department placed a revised levy of $2.5 million on the ballot after key funding was taken away
Evergreen Fire Levy passes
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
Voters approved the Evergreen Fire Department's revised $2.5 million levy request on May 7, 2024.
Evergreen Fire Levy passes
Posted at 12:37 PM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 15:03:50-04

EVERGREEN — There is some good news for Evergreen as voters approved the Evergreen Fire Department Levy on Tuesday.

The Evergreen Fire Department had a revised levy of $2.5 million to fund its fire department after key funding was taken away.

In 2019, the voters of the Evergreen Fire District approved a 10-year levy generating around $630,000 annually until its expiration in 2029.
Upon its expiration, funding for wages, benefits and staff will end. In order to address the financial gap, Evergreen Fire requested the revised levy.

They'll get the money, as it passed with 56% of the vote on Tuesday.

