Walk for Parkinson's awareness held in Kalispell

KALISPELL — A walk in the park is something everyone can enjoy, but for people with Parkinson's, that activity can be tough, which is why the Flathead Valley Parkinson's Support Group organized a walk to raise awareness and support for people fighting the disease.

Dozens of people gathered for a one-mile walk through Lawrence in support of community members with Parkinson’s.

Nancy Helms, one of the organizers of this walk, wanted to both raise awareness for people fighting the disease and get them outside to exercise.

“The idea that you're out here enjoying something puts dopamine in your body, and that is the thing that is not produced when you get Parkinson's disease,” Helms said. You stop producing as much dopamine, which causes a lot of autonomic functions not to work anymore. We can help ourselves by doing that kind of making, making ourselves happy, and exercising.”

Many of the participants got their dopamine fill, including Lori Curtis, who walked with her husband, who was diagnosed with parkinson’s about one year ago.

She and her husband had always been active, and through the support group, they found a way to stay active and be with people who are on a similar journey.

He was starting to have issues with some of the things we enjoyed,” Curtis said. “Which is how we knew something was wrong. But this just gives us one more reason to get out there and more people to do it with, so it's been really helpful in the journey.

More than anything, the walk to end Parkinson’s was organized to show that life can still continue for those who are diagnosed.

For new people to come along and understand that there's a whole network of ways that we get together, we have fun with each other, we enjoy it,” Helms said. “There's a lot of education that can happen just in conversation with each other doesn't always have to be in the doctor's office.”

The Flathead Valley Parkinson's Support Group will meet on Thursday, May 21, for their monthly meeting.