KALISPELL — Sapphire Construction Services in Kalispell plans on starting work on a water main tap and service crossing to connect sewer lines on Rail Park Drive.

The work will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 12, and continue through 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13.

The work will require crews to close the entire road for the duration.

Turnaround areas can be accessed at the nearby CHS to the west and Flathead Drive to the east if necessary.

The work is anticipated to be completed in one day.