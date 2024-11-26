Whitefish High School Speech and Debate student recounts bus fire

WHITEFISH — Officials are still looking into what caused the Whitefish Speech and Debate team's bus to catch fire at a tournament in Ronan over the weekend, injuring the driver.

The bus driver has since been released from the hospital. The injuries are not being disclosed, but no students were hurt.

According to Rocky Mountain Transportation, the company that owns the bus, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Whitefish Speech and Debate Team members witnessed the fire and one student shared her experience.

“Then we were sprinting through the parking lot, and we get out there and our bus is on fire, which was so insane to see. Like it was genuinely, like, I cannot even explain the feeling that I think all of us were feeling. It was just like utter shock,” said Whitefish Speech and Debate Team member Scarlet Burke.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and we will continue to follow the story as it develops.