Whitefish Mountain Resort targets December 4 opening

WHITEFISH — Whitefish Mountain Resort is targeting a December 4 opening date for the 2025-26 ski season, despite limited early snowfall in the Flathead Valley. The resort has been making extensive preparations and improvements, however, to enhance the guest experience this winter.

"That's definitely when we are aiming to open if need be we'll have some limited terrain, but we're hoping we will get plenty of snow before then," said Chad Sokol, Whitefish Mountain Resort's public relations manager.

The resort has invested in new equipment to help create optimal skiing conditions, including additional snowcats and snow guns that will make creating and maintaining slopes more efficient.

"As it starts snowing it's really all hands on deck, so we'll kick off the snow making operations to fill in some of that lower terrain. Our grooming team will be hard at work, and we've made a ton of improvements already," Sokol said.

Beyond equipment upgrades, the resort is adding new amenities for visitors. The Base Lodge Cafe will feature a returning WOK station, offering stir-fry options alongside traditional mountain fare.

"We're bringing back the WOK station at the Base Lodge Cafe so folks can come in and get some stir frys it not just pizza and burgers. We've also worked with a cell tower company to install a new cell tower near the base lodge here so guests should have an easier time making calls and sending texts," Sokol said.

The resort has prioritized guest experience improvements across all operations this season.

"Just overall, guest experience improvements has really what we have been focused on this season," Sokol said.

The resort plans to host special events throughout the season, including the traditional Torchlight Parade on Christmas Eve. To learn more about lift ticket prices, click here.