Whitefish Speech and Debate bus fire cause determined to be mechanical failure

WHITEFISH — The cause of the Whitefish Speech and Debate Team bus fire has been released.

A Rocky Mountain Transporation bus caught fire at a tournament in Ronan on November 23.

No students were on the bus when the fire broke out, but the bus driver was taken to the hospital for injuries.

A master mechanic in Missoula has confirmed that the cause of the fire was a mechanical failure from the alternator.

Student's belongings that were on the bus at the time of the fire will be replaced by the company's insurance.