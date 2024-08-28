Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Wintery weather closes section of Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road

The road is closed between Avalanche Creek and Jackson Glacier Outlook due to snow and icy conditions
Logan Pass Snow Aug. 28
Glacier National Park webcam
The view of the parking lot at Logan Pass in Glacier National Park on August 28, 2024.
Logan Pass Snow Aug. 28
Posted
and last updated

WEST GLACIER — Glacier National Park reports that part of the Going-to-the-Sun Road has been closed due to winter weather.

The road is closed between Avalanche Creek and Jackson Glacier Outlook due to snow and icy conditions.

There is no immediate word on how long the famed road will be closed.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for areas above 5,000 feet, including Logan Pass, which sits at 6,600 feet.

456839846_18301960729162605_8811577027902065037_n.jpg

The latest information about road conditions at Glacier National Park can be found here.

More local news from KPAX
Mason

Flathead County

Outpouring of support continues for Glacier HS soccer player struck by lightning

MTN News
combine fire Jaquette Rd

Wildfire Watch

Combine catches fire with man inside, burns five acres in Flathead County

Kiana Wilson
Johnson Fire

Wildfire Watch

Johnson Fire grows to 400 acres east of Sula, community meeting planned

MTN News
McElwain Fire

Wildfire Watch

McElwain Fire near Helmville holds steady; evacuation

MTN News
Sharrott Creek Fire

Wildfire Watch

Sharrott Creek Fire update (Aug. 28)

MTN News
Missoula Storm

Missoula County

Missoula County contract to ensure storm cleanup follows guidelines

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader