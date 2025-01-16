Woman dies in Highway 2 crash outside of Kalispell

KALISPELL — A 43-year-old Kalispell woman died in a Wednesday morning crash on U.S. Highway 2.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the two-vehicle crash happened at 9:15 a.m. near mile marker 128 in the Kalispell area in the eastbound lanes.

A 30-year-old man from Bozeman was waiting to turn left when the victim swerved into his Ram pickup truck for "unknown reasons," according to the MHP.

The victim's Hyundai Accent then went into a ditch, hit a driveway, and rolled over. The woman was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The MHP reports drugs are believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The victim's name has not been released.