Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Woman dies in Highway 2 crash outside of Kalispell

Kalispell Fatal Crash 11625
MTN News
Kalispell Fatal Crash 11625
Posted
and last updated

KALISPELL — A 43-year-old Kalispell woman died in a Wednesday morning crash on U.S. Highway 2.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the two-vehicle crash happened at 9:15 a.m. near mile marker 128 in the Kalispell area in the eastbound lanes.

A 30-year-old man from Bozeman was waiting to turn left when the victim swerved into his Ram pickup truck for "unknown reasons," according to the MHP.

The victim's Hyundai Accent then went into a ditch, hit a driveway, and rolled over. The woman was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The MHP reports drugs are believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The victim's name has not been released.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader