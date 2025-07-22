Reminder: Missoula airport major runway upgrade project coming up

MISSOULA — A reminder if you're planning to fly out of Missoula soon.

The airport will be closed to all aircraft for several days in early September.

The Missoula Montana Airport will close to aircraft from September 2 to September 7 for a major runway upgrade.

Crews will work nonstop to repave the runway, update electrical systems, and enhance safety.

The downtime will also be used to improve the terminal and parking areas.

No commercial flights will operate during this time, so plan your fall travel accordingly.