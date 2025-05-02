MDT hosts open house for Highway 93 project near St. Ignatius

Along Highway 93 in St. Ignatius, from Post Creek to Eagle pass trail is known for being a hazardous area for travelers and wildlife.

On Thursday Montana Department of Transportation brought their plans to public in hopes of making it a safer route for both.

"We’ve had some sad situations out here with people not figuring out the turn and it’s happened to me a couple of times."

Cynthia Preston, a longtime resident of St. Ignatius, says she's had more than a few close calls on Highway 93, and specifically the turn on Eagle Pass Trail

Montana Department of Transportation met with the public on Thursday to hear about their concerns.

"Local Knowledge is always important," John Schmidt, Missoula and Kalispell District and Construction Engineer said, "we hear from local biologists and really try to incorporate it into what’s best for the community and the travelers."

The Ninepipe and Eagle Pass trail project will introduce several new crossing features.

"At Post creek we’re getting a large improvement to the structure that is there," Schmidt said," "it is going to accommodate wildlife, specifically designed to accommodate grizzly bear passage. The new bridge will be 500 feet long."

There will also be a shared walking path, for pedestrians on foot.

"Eagle Pass trail will be doing a major upgrade and improve the intersection and how it operates," Schmidt added.

Cynthia Preston says this improvement is important for residents who drive it daily.

"That’s been my main concern is getting something that indicates where you turn at night, (on eagle pass trail)" Preston said Thursday.

Although full construction will not begin until summer 2026, the project is aimed to be completed in 2029.

You can find further information about the project here.