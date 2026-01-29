Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Starbucks officially coming to University of Montana campus

The coffee shop will be located at the west end of the Lommasson Center in Rise + Rooted's former location.
Cynthia Carranza
MISSOULA — Starbucks is coming to campus as the coffee shop chain will soon have a location at the University of Montana.

UM has a contract in place with Starbucks, according to Dave Kuntz, the director of strategic communications.

The coffee shop will be located at the west end of the Lommasson Center in Rise + Rooted's former location.

The goal is to have the space ready by spring or summer.

While some students have expressed concerns, a student survey from 2022 found that Starbucks was the second most-wanted chain at UM.

The other campus coffee shops will remain open and will continue to buy their coffee from Black Coffee, a local company, Kuntz said.

