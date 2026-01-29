Starbucks officially coming to University of Montana campus

MISSOULA — Starbucks is coming to campus as the coffee shop chain will soon have a location at the University of Montana.

UM has a contract in place with Starbucks, according to Dave Kuntz, the director of strategic communications.

The coffee shop will be located at the west end of the Lommasson Center in Rise + Rooted's former location.

The goal is to have the space ready by spring or summer.

While some students have expressed concerns, a student survey from 2022 found that Starbucks was the second most-wanted chain at UM.

The other campus coffee shops will remain open and will continue to buy their coffee from Black Coffee, a local company, Kuntz said.