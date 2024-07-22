Mineral County Sheriffs resolve stabbing investigation in Fish Creek area

FISH CREEK — On Sunday evening the Mineral County Sheriff's Office resolved an investigation involving a stabbing near

On Sunday morning the Sheriff’s Office released a report of an ongoing investigation of a stab victim in the Fish Creek area.

The male suspect fled into a heavily wooded area with a weapon and allegedly had a female hostage at the time.

Two Bear Air was brought in to assist with the search of the suspect and hostage due to the complexity of the area.

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from the Fish Creek area to avoid interfering with the investigation.