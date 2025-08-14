Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, August 14, 2025

THURSDAY — Here are today's top stories for August 14, 2025.

A plane crashed and caught fire at the Kalispell City Airport on Monday, and was one of several planes that were ruined in the crash. Kalispell City Airport Manager John Paul Noyes said that it was a home-built Swearingen, and that the owner had it for 23 years. The damage at the scene was extensive, but the airport remains open except for the crash scene. (Read the full story here)

It's been a year since the town of Noxon was hit with a devastating fire, which was followed up by the closure of the historic Noxon Bridge. The Noxon Bridge is the only direct connection out of the town, and when it was out of commission, residents had to take other routes which would add up to 45 minutes. The bridge connects the town to Highway 200 over the Clark Fork River, and after an inspection, it was found that the bridge was in dire need of repair. (Read the full story here)

With school starting in just a few weeks, there's a group who works to makes classroom supplies available for teachers accessible and affordable. Child Start Inc. Head Start has items from books, to chairs, to blocks, for early childhood educators to get their classrooms ready for the upcoming year. The event runs through Friday afternoon. (Read the full story here)