Missing Endangered Person Alert issued for Missoula woman

MISSOULA — A Missing Endangered Person Alert has been issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department for Hazel Evans.

Hazel Evans was last contacted on April 23rd in Missoula and has not been heard from since.

Hazel is a 33-year-old white woman, she is 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighs 115 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be with 32-year-old white man Daron Riggs. Riggs is 6 foot 3 inches tall, 225 lbs with green eyes and long red hair.

Montana Department of Justice

They are possibly in a 2014 White Chevy Silverado with Montana plates: DNK301.

Due to reports to police of domestic violence, and based on the nature of her disappearance, it is believed Hazel is in danger.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Hazel Evans, please contact the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300 or call 911.

