Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

2 Missoula restaurants to be featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Veera Donuts
Zach Volheim/MTN News
Biga Pizza and Veera Donuts will be showcased on the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, hosted by Guy Fierii on November 29, 2024.
Veera Donuts
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — A pair of locally owned Missoula businesses will be featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri.

Biga Pizza and Veera Donuts will both be showcased in the episode titled Dough-lightful Dishes.

Veera is best known for their standout donuts, all vegan of course.

Veera told MTN that Guy Fieri’s favorite donut there was the blueberry basil.

Biga Pizza is well known for its unique pizzas, such as its sweet potato pizza.

You can catch the episode with two of Missoula’s prized local businesses on Food Network at 7 p.m. local time on November 29.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader