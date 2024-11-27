2 Missoula restaurants to be featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

MISSOULA — A pair of locally owned Missoula businesses will be featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri.

Biga Pizza and Veera Donuts will both be showcased in the episode titled Dough-lightful Dishes.

Veera is best known for their standout donuts, all vegan of course.

Veera told MTN that Guy Fieri’s favorite donut there was the blueberry basil.

Biga Pizza is well known for its unique pizzas, such as its sweet potato pizza.

You can catch the episode with two of Missoula’s prized local businesses on Food Network at 7 p.m. local time on November 29.