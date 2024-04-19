52nd annual YMCA Riverbank Run coming up in Missoula

MISSOULA — The YMCA Riverbank Run is back for its 52nd year next Saturday, April 27th.

The event offers 10K, 5K, 1 Mile, and the ability to run all the races as a trifecta.

Plus, any student under age 12 can enter the Riverbank Run and represent their school in the Grade School Challenge.

"Y staff go to all the schools in Missoula, we do a little recess run club. We try to teach kids the importance of healthy living and show them that running can be fun and having a goal," Race Director Keri McHugh told MTN. "We offer scholarships for kids that maybe can't afford to pay for a real race but they get a bib and a shirt. And then the school that has the most participation wins the traveling trophy."

If a kid wants to do the YMCA Riverbank Run but isn't involved in the school recess running club, McHugh said that on race day staff make sure kids who run are counted in their school's total.

It is expected to draw more than 2,600 racers to downtown Missoula.

"Race day is the best. We have thousands of Missoulians of all ages. So, you have your little kids that sprint over the bridge, your trifecta super serious competitive runners, lots of volunteers help cheer people on. It's just a fun community-wide event. It's just the signature start to spring running," McHugh detailed.

Proceeds from the run support the Y’s scholarship program. "All the race proceeds stay right here at the Missoula Y to support our scholarship program. So, everything from swim lessons to summer camp, kids and people have the opportunity and access to healthy living so this run supports that cause," explained McHugh. "Our financial assistance program offers any kind of scholarship help for all the programs that we run."

Registration for the races and for volunteering is live on the Missoula YMCA's website. Same day registration on April 27, 2024, is also available.