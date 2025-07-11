MISSOULA — A Missoula institution has reached its third decade!

Big Dipper is celebrating thirty scooping years on July 11, 2025.

Here's the scoop about Big Dipper celebrating 30 years in Missoula:

Big Dipper celebrates 30 scooping years on the Hip Strip

"I know it's hard for businesses to make it 30 years, and so we're just really grateful that the community has supported us for so long," owner Charlie Beaton told MTN.

In 1995, Beaton began what would become a staple around the state.

Emily Brown/MTN News Charlie Beaton began what would become an ice cream staple around the state back in 1995.

"I started in the back of the KettleHouse brewery with my friend Tim O'Leary, who we grew up together in Helena, and we had ideas to start businesses," Beaton explained.

Since 1996, Big Dipper has been at its iconic spot on the corner of 5th and Higgins, with two deep freezers, machines churning, staff scooping, and full picnic tables.

"It's always a good energy getting ice cream here," Beaton said. "We're selling an experience, and I think that's what people get when they come here, they see friends, they meet people. There's a lot of people traveling through Montana in the summertime," Beaton said.

Emily Brown/MTN News Since 1996, Big Dipper has been at its iconic spot on the corner of 5th and Higgins, with two deep freezers, machines churning, staff scooping, and full picnic tables.

To celebrate three decades, they're hosting a party with a DJ and ice cream eating contest as well as serving a new birthday flavor.

"It's a whipped cream ice cream with confetti cake in it made by Bake Sale Bakery," Beaton said.

Plus, he hopes 30 years is just the beginning.

"Today, it's so hard, especially for young people to start a business, so my wife and I just really appreciate all the years of support from everybody in the community," Beaton noted.