SOMERS — This month marks one year since Emily Rea went missing.

The 33-year-old went to Hungry Horse Reservoir on July 16, 2024, and never returned home.

A year later, Emily’s family, friends and the Flathead community are still searching for answers.

“What I could not live with is that I, as a parent, have not done with others of like mind in the family, done everything I possibly could to find out what has happened to Emily,” said Emily's mother, Nina Rea.

Watch to learn more about the search efforts for Emily Rea:

'Paddle Out' planned for missing woman Emily Rea one year after disappearance

Nina is turning over every stone as she continues to seek answers for her daughter’s disappearance.

“We’re going on the 16th of this month is going to be a year, and she’s not been found,” said Nina.

Thousands of hours have been dedicated to search efforts for Emily, including helicopters, drones and specialized divers.

Nina said her family is expanding the search and has hired a private investigator to explore criminal-type possibilities.

Watch previous coverage: Rally held in Whitefish for missing woman Emily Rea

Rally held in Whitefish for missing woman Emily Rea

“The number one thing is that he was willing to work with the Sheriff’s Office as much as they will work with him, it’s not a contentious situation here, we’re wanting to help bolster, to give that manpower.”

Nina said a petition to have federal agencies assist with finding Emily has gathered more than 5,000 signatures.

“And it was sent to the [Montana] attorney general’s office, and they were wonderful about responding and letting us know they had received it and are following up with some ideas and things that they can help us with.”

A paddle-out event for Emily will be held at Somers Beach State Park on Saturday, July 1,2 to raise awareness and reflect on Emily’s disappearance.

“It’s not a gloom and doom, it’s we’re here to support, we’re here to find, we’re here to continue to spread the word,” said Nina.

Watch previous coverage: Search for missing woman Emily Rea continues in the Flathead months after her disappearance

Search for missing woman Emily Rea continues in the Flathead months after her disappearance

People will gather on the water and shore to sing, pray, and connect with each other with the enduring vision of bringing Emily home.

“The community in the valley has been so supportive in every way, shape and form, we just can’t say enough thank yous,” said Nina.

Those attending the paddle out are asked to bring their paddleboard or kayak and a life jacket. The event starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

More information on search efforts and ways to support Emily's family can be found here.