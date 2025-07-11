Salute to Service: Whitefish Community Foundation hopes for record breaking year

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish Community Foundation has been celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and hopes to raise more money than ever.

"A big goal this year was to pump a lot of money to create a bigger impact in celebration of our 25 years," President and CEO Alan Davis says.

The Foundation has given Flathead nonprofits $100 million in grants over the last 25 years.

Just last year alone, the organization granted over $15 million, and their goal is to surpass that in 2025.

"We hope this year is going to be a big year, in celebration of our 25th anniversary," Davis said.

The Great Fish Community Challenge will launch in just one month. The summer-long fundraising event raised $6.7 million in 2024.

This year's goal is to raise even more to help grant recipients like The Samaritan House, The Columbia Falls Kids Foundation and more.

“We exist purely to improve the quality of life and to make those nonprofits more stable, have more funding, and have better governance so that they can accomplish their missions better.," Davis told MTN.

Non-profit organizations must apply in order to receive a grant, they must apply.

Donations can be made on the Whitefish Community Foundation website.