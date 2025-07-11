Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, July 11, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

A juvenile is in custody after a haystack fire south of Kalispell, that injured two firefighters and a civilian, is being investigated for arson. The fire, which happened Wednesday, burned three haystacks and caused over $125,000 in damage. Crews used over 630,000 gallons of water to extinguish the blaze and remained on-site until 10 p.m. We'll keep you updated as the investigation continues. (Read the full story)

A public hearing on a proposed luxury resort in Lakeside lasted over five hours Wednesday night, with most comments opposing the project due to traffic and environmental concerns. The Flathead County Planning Board will decide on the recommendation on August 13. The project could start in March 2026 if approved. (Read the full story)]

A free fly fishing clinic at Lolo Creek introduces younger generations to the sport — helping beginners learn casting, knot tying and ethical fishing practices. Organized by the Lolo Watershed Group, the event hopes to foster a love for fishing as a step towards conservation. The clinic allows kids to develop lifelong skills at absolutely no cost. (Read the story)

