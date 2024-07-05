Big renovations nearly complete at Missoula County Fairgrounds

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Fairgrounds has been undergoing some major renovations recently and for the first time, fairgoers will be able to go corner to corner on the fairgrounds.

Crews have been busy building new grandstands as well as finishing up the garden pavilion, which will soon open with a butterfly exhibit as well.

It was decided to reuse the old aluminum bleachers to reduce waste as well as keeping some of the old grandstands' spirit in the new ones.

Fairgrounds officials say they drew inspiration from some of the best fair grandstands around the country, and it shows in the new design.

“When the cool breeze hits you from being shaded, and it flows through the stadium, and you’re at that top standing concourse — that is the place to be,” said Missoula County Fairgrounds events and operations manager Billie Ayers.

In addition to the renovations, fairgrounds officials have been trying to tackle several other things, such reducing the waste from the fair.

Last year they diverted 74% of all waste away from landfills, largely thanks to volunteers and the community. There are compost bins, recycling bins, and of course, trash bins.

Ayers says that by the third day of last year's Western Montana Fair, the community picked up on sorting their waste and the volunteers had to do virtually no sorting.

Fairgrounds officials are also trying to tackle the gap between urban and rural communities by highlighting the shared values that both communities have, as well as encouraging everyone to check out everything the fair has to offer.

Officials also hope making the fair free to attend will help close the gap by allowing more people from each community to join in.

Fairgoers will be able to enter and exit as much as they please and they will be allowed to bring outside food in, just not alcohol.