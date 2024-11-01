Watch Now
Body found in Clark Fork River identifed as missing woman Eva Prather

Eva Masin Prather went missing from her home near Missoula in the early morning hours of December 30, 2023
MISSOULA — Authorities have identified a body found in the Clark Fork River near Missoula earlier this month as that of missing woman Eva Prather.

Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen has confirmed the body, which was recovered from the water on October 13, is that of Prather.

The 43-year-old had been missing since leaving her home on Dec. 31, 2023.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Eva M. Prather. We recognize that her case touched many people within our community who showed remarkable support and care throughout the search efforts. This shared compassion has been invaluable, and we hope that, in time, everyone can find some peace and closure," reads a statement released on Friday by the Missoula Police Department.

The cause and manner of Prather's death remains under investigation.

